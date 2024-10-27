Busey Bank Sells 1,531 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Busey Bank lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

