Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cameco by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 53,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $53.79 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

