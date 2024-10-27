Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 416.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
