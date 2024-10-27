Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$131.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

CP stock opened at C$107.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$112.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

