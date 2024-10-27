Canal Capital Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $398.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

