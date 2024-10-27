Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.69, but opened at $64.00. Carter’s shares last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 439,370 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Carter's Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $758.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.95 million. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter's

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carter’s by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

