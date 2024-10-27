CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $179.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

