CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $397,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.