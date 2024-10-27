CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

