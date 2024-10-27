CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 113 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

