CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,701 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 415,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,003 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,322,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

