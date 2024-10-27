CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 549 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.4 %

EVRG stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.