CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 633 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

