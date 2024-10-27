CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 739 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

