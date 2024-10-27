Citigroup Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $171.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

