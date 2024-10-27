CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) by 616.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $190,764.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.57. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $137.50.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

