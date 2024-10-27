Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

