Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.
Several brokerages recently commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.5 %
CCU opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.29. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.