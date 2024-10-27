Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCUGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,143,000 after buying an additional 184,970 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,590,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 402,593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.5 %

CCU opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.29. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

