Comparing Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) & 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

3M has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.37% 104.66% 10.18% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.68 billion 2.10 -$7.00 billion $7.92 15.75 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 3M and Umbra Applied Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3M.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 3M and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 4 10 0 2.50 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M currently has a consensus target price of $135.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group



Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

