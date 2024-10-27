Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance
Shares of YYAI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.78.
Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 565.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.
Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.
