Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oct 27th, 2024

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance

Shares of YYAI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.78.

Connexa Sports Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 565.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

Further Reading

