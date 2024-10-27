Contrasting TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) & Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TXNM Energy and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given TXNM Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

This table compares TXNM Energy and Alaska Power & Telephone”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.94 billion 2.05 $88.35 million $0.91 48.53 Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million 1.00 $6.15 million $5.88 9.08

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A

Dividends

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.