Convergence Financial LLC Has $202,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

