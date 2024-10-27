Convergence Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $8,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

