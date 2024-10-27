COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

