Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.50-0.54 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

