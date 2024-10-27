William Blair upgraded shares of Cott (TSE:PRM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Cott alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cott from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cott

Cott Price Performance

PRM opened at C$13.77 on Thursday. Cott has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$14.97.

Cott (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.00 million.

Cott Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

About Cott

(Get Free Report)

Big Pharma Split Corp is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc It invests in the public equity markets across United States. The fund primarily invests in the Pharmaceutical sector. Big Pharma Split Corp was formed on September 15, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.