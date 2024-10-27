Country Club Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07. The company has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

