Country Club Bank Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 160,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 789,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 164,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

