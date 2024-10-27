Country Club Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 24.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $379,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

