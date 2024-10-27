Country Club Bank Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

