Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $129.99, but opened at $134.00. Crocs shares last traded at $136.16, with a volume of 310,677 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Crocs Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

