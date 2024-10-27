Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 503 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. The company has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

