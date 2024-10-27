CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. CTS has set its FY24 guidance at $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTS opened at $47.75 on Friday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

