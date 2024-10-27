Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.17. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

