CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Shares of UAN opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

