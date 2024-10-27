Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21,963.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

