DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for EFSC FY2024 Earnings

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

