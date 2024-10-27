DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of MANH FY2024 Earnings

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

MANH stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.04. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $186.77 and a 52-week high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

