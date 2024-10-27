DA Davidson Increases Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.54. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $118,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

