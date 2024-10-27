Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

