Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cameco by 28.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after acquiring an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 433,234 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.