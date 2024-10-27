Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

NYSE DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.42. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

