Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $199.52 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

