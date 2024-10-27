Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $155.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

