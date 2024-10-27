Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

