Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,046 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $117.54 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

