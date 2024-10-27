Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,877 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.