Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $332,000.

ALAB stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at $51,178,789.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

