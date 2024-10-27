Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

