Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 553770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.